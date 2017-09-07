Prosecutors: Woman who faked cancer to plead guilty to fraud

A Massachusetts woman accused of pretending to have cancer and stealing nearly $1 million from an acquaintance has agreed to plead guilty to bank fraud.
Prosecutors say 34-year-old Sager Kopchak, of Winchester, claimed to be undergoing cancer treatment when she asked to stay at the home of someone she knew in 2009. While staying there rent-free, prosecutors say, she stole a checkbook. Over the next eight years, they say, she forged checks and used the routing information to make charges against that person's account.
Prosecutors say she bought high-end items such as a nearly $10,000 pair of earrings, an $11,000 trip to the Bahamas and five fur coats totaling $21,000.
The charges carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
