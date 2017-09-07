The Latest: Hurricane Watch in effect for Florida

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 2:09 Thunder Road Classics brings car lovers together 1:42 The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 2:59 Poll shows support for Confederate monument 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos 2:57 Crowds line up for sandbags 1:40 Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

