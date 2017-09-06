Business

Investigation underway in possible explosion at post office

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:39 PM

EAST CHICAGO, Ind.

Authorities in East Chicago, Indiana say two pipe bombs have been found at a post office following a possible explosion.

Fire Chief Anthony Serna says a post office employee was injured during the incident. However, Serna didn't reveal the extent of the person's injuries.

Serna said the fire department received a call about a possible explosion around 6 p.m., the time the post office closes.

K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff's Department were at the scene investigating the incident.

Officials say investigators from U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were to join the investigation into the incident.

