More Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

Pause
Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten 1:56

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

Poll shows support for Confederate monument 2:59

Poll shows support for Confederate monument

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

  • Thunder Road Classics brings car lovers together

    It's a fee-free club for car enthusiasts and a garage offering repairs for all kinds of automobiles at 2311 Whitfield Industrial Way in southern Manatee County.

It's a fee-free club for car enthusiasts and a garage offering repairs for all kinds of automobiles at 2311 Whitfield Industrial Way in southern Manatee County. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
It's a fee-free club for car enthusiasts and a garage offering repairs for all kinds of automobiles at 2311 Whitfield Industrial Way in southern Manatee County. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

The ‘boss’ at this Thunder Road Classics? Try a mechanic.

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

September 06, 2017 4:13 PM

Manatee

Jeff Sturgis had a collection of classic cars stored at an airport, and a 10-year business relationship and friendship with auto mechanic Brian Jorgensen.

Nearly 2 1/2 years ago, Sturgis approached Jorgensen with a proposition.

“He asked if I would like to get a building with him as a place to keep his cars, and where I could work on cars on the side,” Jorgensen said Wednesday.

The result is Thunder Road Classics at 2311 Whitfield Industrial Way, Suite A, in southern Manatee County.

It’s a club for car enthusiasts, and a garage, where Jorgensen works on cars of all kinds — everything from Hondas to Ferraris.

“I needed a place to service cars, and he needed a place to store cars,” Jorgensen said. “It happened real fast and we ran with it.”

Today, the club has about 200 members, and they’ve become good friends through their love of cars, and spirit of doing good in the community.

I needed a place to service cars, and he needed a place to store cars.

Brian Jorgensen, president of Thunder Road Classics

There are no club dues, says Jorgensen, who calls himself the chief mechanic and curator at Thunder Road Classics.

“Because we are new at this, we’re still learning whatever comes our way. We are going to try to be of help to whoever we can and try to encourage others,” Jorgensen said.

Travis Palmer, who appeared in several episodes of American Pickers when he lived in Louisiana with his Bonnie and Clyde memorabilia and souvenirs from his days as a driver for celebrity entertainers, today lives in Bradenton, and serves as vice president of Thunder Road Classics.

“Everyone needs to escape a little from reality,” Palmer said. “The cars can take people back in time. I put on my ’50s music and I’m 17 again.”

Most of the cars in the garage belong to Sturgis, but members are invited to bring theirs on Fridays starting at 9 a.m.

“They bring their cars, food, stories and laughter,” Palmer said.

Jorgensen adds: “If we find it’s your birthday, we have cake, too.”

Thunder Road Classics has several active benefits, including collecting food for the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church food pantry, and a car and motorcycle show planned for Sept. 30 at Moose Lodge 2117 in Palmetto to benefit veterans.

For more information about Thunder Road Classics, call 941-720-1229.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

View More Video