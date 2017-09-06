The ‘boss’ at this Thunder Road Classics? Try a mechanic.

Jeff Sturgis had a collection of classic cars stored at an airport, and a 10-year business relationship and friendship with auto mechanic Brian Jorgensen.
Nearly 2 1/2 years ago, Sturgis approached Jorgensen with a proposition.
“He asked if I would like to get a building with him as a place to keep his cars, and where I could work on cars on the side,” Jorgensen said Wednesday.
The result is Thunder Road Classics at 2311 Whitfield Industrial Way, Suite A, in southern Manatee County.
It’s a club for car enthusiasts, and a garage, where Jorgensen works on cars of all kinds — everything from Hondas to Ferraris.
“I needed a place to service cars, and he needed a place to store cars,” Jorgensen said. “It happened real fast and we ran with it.”
Today, the club has about 200 members, and they’ve become good friends through their love of cars, and spirit of doing good in the community.
I needed a place to service cars, and he needed a place to store cars.
Brian Jorgensen, president of Thunder Road Classics
There are no club dues, says Jorgensen, who calls himself the chief mechanic and curator at Thunder Road Classics.
“Because we are new at this, we’re still learning whatever comes our way. We are going to try to be of help to whoever we can and try to encourage others,” Jorgensen said.
Travis Palmer, who appeared in several episodes of American Pickers when he lived in Louisiana with his Bonnie and Clyde memorabilia and souvenirs from his days as a driver for celebrity entertainers, today lives in Bradenton, and serves as vice president of Thunder Road Classics.
“Everyone needs to escape a little from reality,” Palmer said. “The cars can take people back in time. I put on my ’50s music and I’m 17 again.”
Most of the cars in the garage belong to Sturgis, but members are invited to bring theirs on Fridays starting at 9 a.m.
“They bring their cars, food, stories and laughter,” Palmer said.
Jorgensen adds: “If we find it’s your birthday, we have cake, too.”
Thunder Road Classics has several active benefits, including collecting food for the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church food pantry, and a car and motorcycle show planned for Sept. 30 at Moose Lodge 2117 in Palmetto to benefit veterans.
For more information about Thunder Road Classics, call 941-720-1229.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments