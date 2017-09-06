Asian shares rise as US debt deal gives investors relief

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015, file photo, Federal Hall's George Washington statue stands near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, recouping some of the market’s losses from a day earlier. Banks and energy companies were driving the gains. Airlines, cruise ship operators and travel booking companies were down amid concerns that Hurricane Irma could strike the United States later this week. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo