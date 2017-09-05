Roach problems close one Manatee County establishment this week

Restaurant inspectors who made rounds in Manatee County last week were met with roach infestations at two establishments.
▪ When inspectors stopped by Fire & Stone, 10519 Cortez Road W., on Aug. 28, they found “approximately 5 live roaches under dish machine at kitchen.” Inspectors also recorded finding “approximately 40 dry and hard (rodent) droppings behind rack containing beverages next to exterior walk in cooler, 40 dry and hard droppings on floor between wall and adjacent walk in cooler, observed approximately 20 dry and hard droppings on top of water heater, observed approximately 20 dry and hard droppings on rolling rack water heater room, observed approximately 40 dry and hard droppings on floor next to water heater, observed approximately 5 dry and hard droppings dry storage area proximal to interior walk in cooler.” The inspection report notes corrective action was taken. An administrative complaint was filed but Fire & Stone was not ordered to close. Inspectors returned the next day and still found droppings between the wall and adjacent walk-in cooler. They’ll return for a follow-up inspection on an unknown date.
▪ Inspectors also found evidence of roaches as well as live roaches during an Aug. 30 visit to IMG Academy Golf club, listed in inspection records as IMG/Bollettieri Academies Country Club LLC, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway.
“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 40 dead roaches throughout. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches at hand washing sink proximal to three compartment sink at kitchen proximal to cook line,” according to the report, which also notes the dead roaches as a repeat violation. Inspectors also found live roaches:
“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches on floor under and around hooded reach in cooler across from stove on cook line, approximately 7 live roaches at hand washing sink proximal to three compartment sink at kitchen, approximately 5 live roaches proximal to dish machine, two live roaches on drain rack proximal to dish machine. Observed two live roaches at interior of paper towel dispenser. Observed three live roaches behind soap dispenser at hand washing sink proximal to three compartment sink at kitchen.”
The facility was ordered to close after the Aug. 30 visit.
When inspectors returned on Aug. 31, they encountered a similar scene:
“Observed dead roaches throughout kitchen. Too numerous to count.” During the same visit, inspectors found more than a dozen live roaches, as well as roach droppings “too numerous to count.”
Inspectors again returned on Sept. 1. They found approximately 10 dead roaches and one live roach, all of which the operator discarded, according to the report. As of the Sept. 1 inspection, the club was still closed.
Inspectors will return for a follow-up inspection at a later date.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
