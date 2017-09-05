Roach problems close one Manatee County establishment this week

More Videos 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Pause 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 0:53 Protesters claim American Airlines plans to ship more jobs overseas 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:35 Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:34 Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma 1:58 Friday football moved to Thursday due to Irma 0:59 How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald

Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald