FILE -- In this photo photo taken Wednesday, April 23, 2014, a man begs at a busy intersection in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa. Two of Africa's leading economies say they have emerged from recession as South Africa and Nigeria on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 released figures showing economic growth in the second quarter of this year.
FILE -- In this photo photo taken Wednesday, April 23, 2014, a man begs at a busy intersection in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa. Two of Africa's leading economies say they have emerged from recession as South Africa and Nigeria on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 released figures showing economic growth in the second quarter of this year. Denis Farrell, File AP Photo
FILE -- In this photo photo taken Wednesday, April 23, 2014, a man begs at a busy intersection in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa. Two of Africa's leading economies say they have emerged from recession as South Africa and Nigeria on Tuesday Sept. 5, 2017 released figures showing economic growth in the second quarter of this year. Denis Farrell, File AP Photo

Business

Nigeria, South Africa say they are out of recession

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 9:42 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Two of Africa's leading economies said Tuesday they have emerged from recession.

South Africa and Nigeria released figures showing economic growth in the second quarter of this year.

South Africa's government said the gross domestic product grew by 2.5 percent in the quarter, helped by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors. The country announced in June it had entered recession.

Nigeria's government said its GDP grew by .55 percent in the quarter, aided by growing oil production. The West African power has struggled to diversify its economy beyond oil and has suffered from militant attacks on oil facilities in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

Nigeria had been in recession since last year, with five quarters of negative growth.

"Unfortunately, the Nigerian government has not taken advantage of the crisis to make tough decisions that will forestall such a recession in the short and long term," analyst SBM Intelligence said in a statement. "The moment oil prices take a big enough hit again, Nigeria will be headed back to a recession."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

View More Video