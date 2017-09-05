American Airlines planes at Miami International Airport
Business

American waiving change fees for Caribbean cities in Irma’s path

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 05, 2017 7:07 AM

Some American Airlines passengers with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday to destinations in the path of Hurricane Irma can change their tickets without change fees, the airline announced Monday.

The offer is open to passengers who bought tickets by Sept. 3, are slated to travel Sept. 5-6 and are available to travel Sept. 4 - 9.

The policy affects travelers slated to travel to, from or through Anguilla Wallblake, Anguilla; Antigua; Beef Island, British Virgin Islands; San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Croix or St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis; or St. Maarten, Saint Maarten. Their origin and destinations cannot be changed; the class of service must remain the same.

All of the above are under hurricane warning or hurricane watch.

Travelers can can rebook on the American website or by calling 1-800-433-7300 (in English) or 1-800-633-3711 (in Spanish).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

