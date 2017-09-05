Business

Vermont warns of Interstate 89 closures for bridge project

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:16 AM

MIDDLESEX, Vt.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning motorists that Interstate 89 between Middlesex and Montpelier is going to be closed at night one direction at a time so construction crews can set the steel for a new bridge over the interstate.

The northbound closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and last through Sept. 13.

The southbound closure is scheduled to run from Sept 14 through Sept. 21.

The closures will last from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.

During the closures motorists will be detoured onto U.S. Route 2 between exits 8 and 9.

