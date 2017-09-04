Kentucky's last abortion clinic to face off against governor

In this July 19, 2017, photo, abortion opponents hold signs during a rally in downtown Louisville, Ky. The protesters are with a group called Operation Save America that is planning a weeklong event at Kentucky's last abortion clinic with the hopes that it will shut down. With its survival on the line, Kentucky's last abortion clinic is bracing for a pivotal legal showdown with health regulators and the state's anti-abortion governor. Dylan Lovan AP Photo