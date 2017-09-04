Congress returns to Washington with agenda upended by Harvey

In this July 28, 2017 photo, the Capitol is seen during a heavy rain in Washington. Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers return to Washington Tuesday. Having accomplished little in the first six months of the year they now face a daunting workload, but the immediate need to send aid to help Texas and Louisiana recover from the massive storm damage takes center stage, and pushes other disputes to the side. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo