Business

September 3, 2017 6:24 AM

Cargo ship sinks off Oman's coast; fishermen save 20 sailors

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Authorities in Oman say a cargo ship loaded with construction material has sunk off the sultanate's southern coast, though all 20 sailors aboard the vessel were saved.

The Royal Oman Police on Sunday posted pictures online of sailors on a boat after being rescued by local fishermen, their sinking ship slipping beneath the waves of the Arabian Sea.

Police and Oman's Transportation and Communications Ministry said that the boat sank off the coast of Lakabi, a town some 620 kilometers (385 miles) southwest of the sultanate's capital, Muscat.

The ministry in a statement carried by the state-run Oman News Agency said seawater poured into the ship through a leak, sinking it.

The ministry said the Tanzanian-flagged ship was heading from the United Arab Emirates to Eritrea in East Africa.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:17

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

  • Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

    Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

View more video

Business