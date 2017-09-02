Business

September 2, 2017 10:35 AM

2 injured at power plant released from hospital; 2 died

The Associated Press
SHIPPINGPORT, Pa.

Authorities say two contractors who inhaled toxic fumes at a Pennsylvania power plant that killed two other workers have been released from the hospital.

Another worker remains hospitalized but is improving.

Enerfab Corp. chief executive officer Scott Anderson says the employees were discharged from the hospital Friday. He says a 43-year-old worker still hospitalized "continues to show signs of improvement."

Police said the contractors were in a "confined, well-type" area at the Bruce Mansfield Power Station in Beaver County when hydrogen sulfide gas was released early Wednesday. Police said 34-year-old Kevin Bachner and 42-year-old John Gorchock, both of Pittsburgh, were unable to make it out of the well and died.

The accident at FirstEnergy's largest coal-fired plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh, remains under investigation.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

Harvey flood rescues: ‘We got about 100 people out’ 1:24

Harvey flood rescues: ‘We got about 100 people out’

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled 5:53

Review: 'Siesta Key' deserves to be canceled

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 3:07

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105

  • Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

    Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

View more video

Business