September 2, 2017 9:41 AM

Vicksburg in good financial shape, annual audit shows

The Associated Press
VICKSBURG, Miss.

A city in Mississippi has received good news about its finances.

Vicksburg officials heard a report last week about the city's audit for the budget year that ended Sept. 30, 2016.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the city's net worth increased from $112 million to $115.2 million with total assets of $199 million. Total liabilities were $92.3 million.

Vicksburg ended the budget year with a fund balance of $25.3 million.

Auditor Booker T. Camper says the police department and municipal court should do a better job of keeping up with cash receipts. He characterizes this as a minor issue.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says Vicksburg has increased its cash reserves and has left some city jobs unfilled. He says those changes have helped the overall financial picture.

