September 2, 2017 9:33 AM

Tacoma council, mayor to get pay cuts

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

Tacoma's mayor and City Council members are about to get a pay cut, but it's a more modest decrease than one proposed two years ago.

The News Tribune reports ( http://bit.ly/2wqEMmd ) the mayor and the members of the council will get about $1,000 less in annual pay starting in 2018. The mayor's annual salary will drop to $100,000 and members of the council to $45,000. The deputy mayor position, which rotates on an annual basis, will be paid $50,000, about $750 less than the current salary.

That's less of a decrease than previously recommended by a citizen commission that decides salary levels for Tacoma's elected officials.

In a 2015 report, that commission recommended dropping the mayor's salary to $78,000 and the council members' to $38,000 starting in 2018. It also voted to end annual 2.75 percent cost-of-living increases the council members and mayor.

Business