Business

September 2, 2017 9:29 AM

Lovejoy Building in downtown Des Moines to become lofts

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

A nearly 100-year-old building in Des Moines' downtown Western Gateway Park neighborhood will get a new life.

Hubbell Realty Company has announced plans to renovate the Lovejoy Building on 12th Street into residential space. The $6.5 million project will transform the building that was once home to the Mack Truck company.

Hubbell is in the process of renovating the building into modern lofts, keeping many elements of the original architecture intact. That includes the bridge truss ceiling, tall showroom entrance, exposed brick and its historical feel.

Construction began in March, and it's expected to open in the spring. Rents will range from $900 to $1,700 per month. However, there is no on-site parking.

