Business

September 2, 2017 8:03 AM

Former union official to plead guilty to embezzling $280K

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Federal court documents indicate a former Machinists union official at Bath Iron Works has acknowledged embezzling $280,000 from the union.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2extXce ) reports that Ryan Jones of Biddeford is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court.

Jones was secretary-treasurer when he allegedly made 199 unauthorized withdrawals from the bank account of Local S6 of the Machinists union in Bath.

The union released a statement in August saying it had discovered the funds were missing and barred Jones from holding an elected union office.

Jones and his attorney signed a plea agreement on Aug. 22. He faces penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Pause
Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 2:06

State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton 1:42

The Farm House brings homemade home decor, donuts to Bradenton

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 1:34

Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:30

See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later

  • Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

    Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

View more video

Business