Business

September 2, 2017 3:22 AM

Trump mulls decision on young immigrants in US illegally

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Lawmakers and activists are offering President Donald Trump advice as he weighs what to do in the case of hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The White House says Trump plans to announce his decision on Tuesday.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the ability to work legally in the U.S. and a reprieve from deportation.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and a number of other legislators are urging Trump to hold off on scrapping the program. They want time to come up with a legislative solution to protect those now covered by the program.

A group of Republican state official promise to challenge the program in court if Trump doesn't end it.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews 2:44

Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved 0:56

Original windows of Palmetto's historic Carnegie Library saved

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:05

Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:17

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

  • Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

    Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

View more video

Business