Business calendar: Sept. 4, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manasota SCORE: Success strategies for business owners workshops. The monthly workshops at Sarasota County libraries will offer information and advice to help market and grow a business. The programs will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 (Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota), Oct. 4 (Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice), Nov. 1 (Selby) and Dec. 6 (Jacaranda). This month’s program is titled Dynamic Communication: Personality Selling, and will be led by Mike Lewis, the chapter chair of Pasco-Hernando SCORE. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Register at either library or manasota.score.org/content/take-a-workshop-5.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Boost your digital presence. Guest speaker G.A. Bartick will provide insight about the latest trends in digital marketing that can help grow your business. When/where: 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday/Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Cost: Free, though registration is required. Information: lwrba.org.
USF Sarasota-Manatee: What now, Cuba? The slowing of U.S.-Cuba relations in recent months is prompting questions about business with the island and travel options. In response, USF Sarasota-Manatee will host a seminar that explores the implications of America’s revised Cuba policies and features talks by former U.S. diplomat Vicki Huddleston and Don Rissmiller, chief economist at New York-based Strategas Research Partners. When/where: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11/USFSM’s Selby Auditorium, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Cost: $50 and includes lunch. Information/registration: usfsm.edu/cuba.
Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee: The 11th annual international real estate conference. Each year, the Global Business Council hosts the one-day conference to provide international real estate education and networking to its members. This year’s event features national, state and local perspectives on global real estate as well as currency updates, negotiating contracts overseas and the impact of international sports in the Sarasota and Manatee area. The keynote speaker will be Lawrence Yun, the chief economist and senior vice president at the National Association of Realtors. When/where: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13/ Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, 2320 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Cost: $30 for GBC members, $55 for RASM members, $60 for non-members. Registration: myrasm.com/global.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: The psychology of money. Research in the field of behavioral finance confirms the influence of emotional reactions on financial decision-making. Led by Denise Federer of Federer Performance Management Group, this interactive conversation will explore the unique meaning of money and its impact on financial behavior and decision-making. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on Sept. 13/Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Information: lwrba.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Gain the competitive edge with peak performance strategist Scott Glass. Improve performance by integrating a three-step process for creating lasting change. Identify what is holding you back from reaching your true potential by closing the gap between where you are and where you want to be. When/where: 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14/Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Information/registration: lwrba.org.
APICS Florida Gulf Coast: Professional development meeting. Joe Kirchner, CPIM, will discuss optimizing supply-chain performance. When/where: 5:30-8:15 p.m. on Sept. 14/University Park Country Club, 7671 The Park Blvd., University Park. Cost: $32 for members, $37 for non-members. Information/registration: Call 941-966-4438 or email Stan Okeson at sokeson@tervis.com.
Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee: Commercial Investment Division. The division will hold a breakfast panel discussion on downtown business and real estate development with a panel that will include developers Jesse Biter of Biter Enterprises and Kevin Daves of Core Development, as well as two representatives from the City of Sarasota: Steven Stancel, general manager of economic development, and Steven Cover, planning director. When/where: 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 19/The Francis, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Cost: $20. Registration: myrasm.com/horizons.
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of four workshops (Sept. 26, Nov. 28, March 13, May 22) is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on Sept. 26/ Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: form.jotform.us/72124264981154.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
