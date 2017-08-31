Business

August 31, 2017 9:04 PM

Kalama port drops methanol shoreline permit appeal

The Associated Press
LONGVIEW, Wash.

The Port of Kalama is dropping its appeal of the state's shoreline permit for the Kalama methanol plant, removing a major challenge to the permit.

The Columbian reported Thursday (https://goo.gl/nuSvth ) the port had opposed the permit because officials worried it would require the port to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its marine terminal, which would serve the methanol plant.

The port dropped the appeal when it learned recently that the reduction requirements apply only to the plant, not its docks.

The permit still faces a challenge by Columbia Riverkeeper, Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity. Their appeal argues the shoreline permits "fail to address threats to climate, safety and public health."

The same groups, represented by attorneys from Earthjustice, have also appealed the adequacy of the environmental impact statement of the project last October.

Business