Fear of robots taking jobs spurs a bold idea: guaranteed pay

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE MONDAY, SEPT. 4, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. EDT - In this April 2017 photo provided by GiveDirectly, GiveDirectly basic income recipient Irine Ogolla poses in front of her home with her son near Lake Victoria in Kenya. Hawaii is considering doling out universal basic income, where everyone gets a chunk of money with no strings attached. The idea has attracted supporters across the U.S. and elsewhere as technology leaders, elected officials and economists debate what our lives will look like when robots and machines take over more jobs that human beings have held for decades. GiveDirectly via AP Ted Kenya