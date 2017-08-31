California roasts with even higher heat on the way

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, left, comes to the aid of an unidentified man who collapsed in downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The temperature in downtown Los Angeles shot past 90 degrees early in the day and a spectator collapsed just as Mayor Eric Garcetti was about to start a late-morning ceremony to mark the reopening of the city's historic Angels Flight funicular railroad. The man appeared to recover but was taken away by paramedics. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo