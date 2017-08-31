Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon cutting: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

August 31, 2017

A ribbon cutting was held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4808 14th St. W, Bradenton. The menu includes chips and queso and other appetizers, salads, tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and dinner plates featuring shredded chicken or brisket, ground beef, spicy pork, grilled or tempura fish, grilled or tempura shrimp and fajita chicken or beef. For more, call 941-242-1845 or visit fuzzystacoshop.com.

Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com.

