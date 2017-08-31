Ribbon cutting: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

A ribbon cutting was held for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4808 14th St. W, Bradenton. The menu includes chips and queso and other appetizers, salads, tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas and dinner plates featuring shredded chicken or brisket, ground beef, spicy pork, grilled or tempura fish, grilled or tempura shrimp and fajita chicken or beef. For more, call 941-242-1845 or visit fuzzystacoshop.com.
