Culinary event brings more to the table for downtown Bradenton this October

It is no secret that the Bradenton area is becoming known for its signature events that help place the spotlight on what sets it apart from other destinations in the state – namely the myriad of outstanding activities, restaurants and events offered throughout Manatee County.
But this October, with the help of Realize Bradenton, the destination will be bringing even more to the table with a truly one-of-a-kind culinary experience taking place in one of the most unexpected spots downtown.
On Oct. 15, approximately 250 people from our region and beyond will come together at a 260-foot long table for Long Table at the Station, a first-of-its-kind event to feature a locally inspired six-course fine-dining experience.
Held outdoors and surrounded by the spectacular public art at the downtown Bradenton Transit Station, the event places an important focus on both the culinary experts who have put the Bradenton area on the map as well as the downtown core that is developing into one of the finest in the state.
Award-winning chefs from Mattison’s City Grille and the finest Village of the Arts restaurants, including Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery, Ortygia, Arte Caffé, Birdrock Taco Shack and Sugar Cubed, will be on hand to dish out the best tastes created within downtown Bradenton.
Each course will feature locally sourced ingredients from the Gulf, local breweries and Bradenton-area farms.
- Chef Dave Shiplett of Birdrock Taco Shack will prepare Local Florida Avocado Smash alongside Grilled Florida Rock Shrimp Tacos.
- Chef Gaetano Cannata of Ortygia will create sweet and savory Stuffed Baby Bell Peppers.
- The third course includes handcrafted Borsellini topped with fresh, locally grown arugula, created by Arte Caffé chef Remo Mambelli.
- Chef Jim Copening of Arts & Eats will prepare Japanese-inspired local Gulf of Mexico Grouper filet.
- Chef Paul Mattison will serve Braised High Plains Bison Short Rib.
- For desert, chef Dana Johnson from Sugar Cubed will present Guava Brûlée, paired with a Dakin Dairy vanilla bean custard, and 3 Keys Brewing Company’s chocolate porter caramel sauce.
The only aspect of the event that could rival the dishes is the setting.
Opened in 2012, the downtown Bradenton Transit Station features a spectacular tile mural created by Carlos Rolon of Chicago and inspired by the sun, water and vegetation found in the Bradenton area. The original artwork was transferred to the tile (using a computer-driven water saw) and applied to the 10-foot by 25-foot walls of the station.
Thanks to Realize Bradenton, the table is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration and one that I know will return for years to come. I hope you will join me at the table on Oct. 15 and continue to spread the word about Realize Bradenton’s unwavering commitment to affecting positive change and uniting members throughout our community.
Long Table at the Station will begin at 6:30 p.m. (the rain date is Oct. 22) at the transit station between Sixth and Eighth avenues on 13th Street West. Tickets are $175 each, with proceeds benefiting the Bradenton Downtown Farmers’ Market. Tickets are limited and available for purchase at BradentonLongTable.com.
Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.
Comments