United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis, center left, sits with his team during a meeting with European Union Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, center right, and his team during the third round of negotiations on Brexit talks at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
Business

The Latest: Britain urges EU to show flexibility over Brexit

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 7:24 AM

BRUSSELS

The Latest on the Brexit discussions between Britain and the European Union (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Davis has called on the EU to show "flexibility" to break the logjam in talks over Britain's exit from the bloc.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of four days of discussions, Davis conceded that "significant differences" remain.

He singled out the outstanding financial commitments Britain will need to make to the EU.

Davis said the government has a "duty to our taxpayers" to understand the EU's demands.

___

1:05 p.m.

The European Union has said that a week of negotiations on Britain's exit from the bloc failed to produce a major breakthrough.

He said "no decisive progress" has been made on any of the topics the EU wants sorted before discussions can move onto future trade arrangements.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said at a press conference following the four days of talks that "we are far from seeing sufficient progress."

He warned that with "every passing day we move closer to the date of departure."

Britain triggered the two-year Brexit deadline in March.

Barnier said the EU was ready to intensify the pace of the negotiations.

___

12:05 p.m.

Diplomats in Brussels involved in the latest negotiating session on Britain's exit from the European Union say discussions have become more acrimonious.

Officials from both sides, who were on Thursday wrapping up four days of talks at EU headquarters, say the discussions have yielded little amid bickering over everything from arrangements for health protection after Brexit actually takes place in March 2019 to Britain's divorce bill.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have complained that Britain has still not produced sufficient information for the talks to move onto trade matters.

Meanwhile, British diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said some EU papers, including those on Britain's outstanding bill, were too flimsy for decisive debate.

  Comments  

