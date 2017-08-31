Philadelphia Catholic teachers' contract nears expiration

Negotiations continue between the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the union representing teachers at 17 Roman Catholic high schools.
The contract is due to expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday, but the head of the union says she's hopeful a new deal will be in place for the start of school next week.
Rita Schwartz, who heads the union for lay teachers, tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2wUyn4p ) negotiations are taking longer than usual because the archdiocese is reviewing the entire contract, including long-standing provisions.
An archdiocese spokesman says the negotiation team is prepared to meet every day to ensure a deal is in place when the first students come back to school next week.
The last strike for the union was in 2011 and disrupted the first two weeks of school.
