August 30, 2017 2:07 PM

Harbour Isle named one of country’s top master-planned communities

Herald staff report

Where to Retire magazine named Harbour Isle in Bradenton one of the top 50 master-planned communities in the country.

Harbour Isle was one of the nine communities listed for Florida, which are located in Citrus Hills, Harmony, Leesburg, Naples, Ocala, Venice and Wimauma, in “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States.”

According to a news release, the list focuses on one-of-a-kind communities rather than locales and features first-person testimonials by current residents. The selected 50 best master-planned communities showcase the variety of housing options and amenities that enrich the lives of relocating retirees.

