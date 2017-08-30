Business

Sarasota food bank among those benefiting from Publix’s $5 million initiative

Herald staff report

August 30, 2017 1:44 PM

Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets Charities announced a $5 million initiative to fight hunger throughout the Southeast, including a $150,000 donation to the All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota.

Food banks affiliated with Feeding America within Publix’s footprint of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia will benefit from the money.

Eight donations of at least $50,000 are being made to Florida food banks, including $100,000 to Feed Tampa Bay.

Food banks in Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Orlando, Pembroke Pines and Tallahassee also will receive donations.

