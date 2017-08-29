Former state employee raised Mid-Central concerns in 2012

A former employee warned the state Department of Education of financial misconduct at a Platte-based educational cooperative several years before an employee killed his family and then himself.
The Argus Leader reports that former South Dakota Indian Education Director Roger Campbell raised red flags in emails to Education Secretary Melody Schopp in 2012.
The agency shared the documents Tuesday in response to inquiries from a legislative oversight committee.
Former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative business manager Scott Westerhuis in 2015 shot his wife and their four children, then set fire to their home and killed himself.
Paul Bachand, an attorney representing the Department of Education, writes in a letter that the agency made concerted efforts to address the issues Campbell raised. Bachand writes that none of those issues addressed criminal activities.
Comments