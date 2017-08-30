Mold-like growth tops this week’s Manatee County restaurant inspection report

Mold-like growth and improper cold food-holding temperatures dinged popular Manatee County restaurants on inspection reports last week.
▪ O’Bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton, was cited for “food with mold-like growth,” which inspectors issued a stop sale on. The stop sale applied to “three lines (sic) and one lemon with mold-like substance substance on skin in walk in cooler proximal to bar.” Inspectors also recorded violations against O’Bricks for purple hummus, lobster salad and white fish held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, improper hand-washing procedures and linguine that was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. The linguine was recorded at 44 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, the inspectors noted in the report.
▪ Popi’s Place Too, 815 8th Ave. W., Palmetto, was cited for not identifying which menu items contain raw or undercooked animal foods covered by the consumer advisory. The restaurant was also missing proof of required state-approved employee training, according to the report.
▪ When inspectors visited Beach Bistro, 6600 N. Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach, they found cut watermelon, butter, raw beef and bread pudding held at temperatures above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspectors also did not find proof of required state-approved employee training provided for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
▪ Inspectors also visited eat here, 5315 Gulf Dr. in Holmes Beach, which is owned by the same person who owns Beach Bistro. At eat here, inspectors noted improper hand-washing procedures and a bottle of iced tea stored in ice used for customer drinks during an Aug. 21 inspection.
▪ At Village Idiot Pizza, 11904 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, inspectors observed an employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. Per the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s standards, food must be heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees Fahrenheit or above to allow bare hand contact. “Observed operator garnish taco without the use of a utensil.” The violation was corrected on-site when “operator acquired utensils for garnish.” Inspectors also noted cold foods held at temperatures aboe 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Corrective action was taken on this violation as well.
▪ Poppo’s Taqueria, 212 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, was cited for cold foods held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees Fahrenheit and no proof of state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than two months ago.
Village Idiot and Poppo’s met inspection standards when inspectors returned the same or next day. The other listed establishments require another visit from inspectors.
From previous reports:
▪ At Island Gourmet Grill, 5910 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, inspectors found repeat violations recorded during previous inspections in August. The violations include issues with the dish-washing procedures (this time, there was no dishwasher present) and ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler that were more than seven days old. Inspectors also noted that the operators still didn’t know the species of tuna that’s being served raw. Per the report: “Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Operators unaware of species of tuna being served raw. Unable to verify species of tuna via invoice. No parasite destruction letter available at time if (sic) the inspection. Per invoice, fish is wild caught.”
▪ The Key Royale Club, 700 Key Royale Dr., Bradenton Beach, was cited during an Aug. 24 inspection for several high-priority violations from previous inspections. The violations included ready-to-eat food not consumed or sold within seven days of preparation and cold foods held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Inspectors also observed “server remove soiled dishes from table, take soiled dishes to dish pit, open package of popcorn, place popcorn in microwave for service to public.” Inspectors advised the server to wash their hands after handling soiled dishes.
Inspectors will return to the above establishments for a follow-up inspection at a later date.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
