Walmart project in Parrish appears to be in jeopardy

It appears the long-awaited Creekside Commons development project in Parrish may be in peril.
Other than some initial land clearing, no other work has been seen in months and construction trailers have recently been pulled from the site.
Benderson Development typically lists “key tenants” of new projects on their website, and Walmart is no longer listed as the anchor of the plaza. Only the existing CVS store is on the company’s website.
Officials from Walmart and Benderson have declined several requests for comment.
According to Manatee County Building and Development Services Director John Barnott, Benderson nor Walmart would have to let the county know if the project has been pulled. Barnott said once the project was approved by the county, only a new or amended site plan would tip the county off as to any changes. Barnott could not confirm if the project has been pulled.
Manatee County Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace, whose district includes the site, said she is “90 percent” sure the project is dead.
“I’ve heard several reports, but I have not received anything official from Benderson,” Trace said. “This is a private project at this point, so I have no say. As a citizen, I’m assuming Benderson is trying to get another big-box style store and I’d still love to see the restaurants go in, but this is a Benderson-controlled project.”
Gretchen Fowler, president of the Parrish Civic Organization, said she is meeting with local developers to discuss the site should the Walmart not be constructed. Like many, Fowler said she has heard several reasons as to why the project may not go forward, but for the people she has spoken to there potentially being no Walmart isn’t necessarily bad news.
“Everybody I’ve spoken to say anything but Walmart, to be honest,” Fowler said. “The concerns are the amount of people that would bring to that intersection and it just can’t handle the traffic.”
Fowler said after meeting with developers, including Benderson, she hopes her organization can help guide the development into something better suited for the community. The Parrish Civic Organization is more concerned with the village of Parrish itself.
“We have a lot of things coming our way as far as development and the new high school and extension of Fort Hamer Road,” Fowler said. “But nobody is committing to helping us keep the historic Parrish, so we thought it was a good time to sit down to discuss the very things we want for the village.”
Benderson purchased the 50 acres in 2004 for $2.12 million. In June, officials said all was well with the 285,000 square-foot retail plaza and construction was being delayed while waiting on final permits from the Florida Department of Transportation for access along U.S. 301. Benderson filed for construction permits in April 2016.
The project was first approved in 2008 but construction plans were halted in the midst of the Great Recession and plans were modified in 2014.
Walmart was to occupy the lion’s share of the plaza. with a 182,000 square-foot building at an estimated construction cost of $10.25 million. The entire project is estimated to cost $16 million, including a 52,813 square-foot strip center attached to Walmart with other retail sites fronting U.S. 301.
