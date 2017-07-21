Sixty East opens at former Gio location in Ellenton

The owners of Ed’s Tavern have opened a new Italian restaurant where Gio Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar’s Ellenton location once was located.
Sixty East Italian Cucina and Martini Bar is located at 2219 60th Ave E. The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
In a Facebook post announcing the opening of Sixty East, Ed’s Tavern Lakewood Ranch said: “The Owners of Ed’s Tavern continue to grow their restaurant portfolio in the area and we are pleased to welcome our latest addition. Please come check out our newest establishment Sixty East (formerly Gio’s) in Ellenton. We offer great Italian cuisine and pizza. We hope to see our loyal Ed’s patrons visit us soon.”
Sixty East specialties include classic Italian food as well as an extensive cocktail and martini menu. Additionally, there are Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m.
