Island business owner opens second location in downtown Bradenton

At first, Laura Shely wanted to open the second Tide and Moon Jewelry location in the heart of Anna Maria on Pine Avenue. But she found the rent was out of her range.
So she decided to take her business off of the island. The new Tide and Moon location opened on April 1 at 1209 3rd Ave. W. The rent was more affordable in downtown Bradenton, and Shely’s confident the trend of island businesses moving downtown is just beginning.
“This is what’s happening right now,” Shely said. “It’s downtown.” She’s especially looking forward to seeing the Spring Hill Suites finish and open, bringing a new cohort of shoppers and potential silversmiths.
Her motivation in opening the downtown location was to find a space where she could pursue her dream of teaching jewelry-making. Shely, 53, and originally from Stillwater, Minnesota, has operated jewelry businesses for more than 30 years. More than a decade ago, she moved her business to Florida after two back surgeries kept her from doing her favorite winter sports in Minnesota. She wanted to continue being active, and living in a warm climate allows her to kayak, bike, paddleboard and garden year-round.
“You can garden outside all year here,” Shely said. “In Minnesota, you can only garden outside for three months.” Plus, she already sold nautical- and beach-themed jewelry in her Minnesota shop, so moving to Florida made sense for her and her business.
Shely’s daughter Alisha Kerschbaum, 35, manages the Tide and Moon location on the island, located at 200 Bridge St. #A. Kerschbaum will own it at some point, so Shely can focus more on teaching. She has basic, intermediate and advanced classes available during the day and in the evening between Monday and Thursday. Saturday morning classes are also available. All levels are a six-week, once-a-week commitment.
The classes cost $210, excluding the project costs. Projects usually fall in the $10 to $20 range for supplies, though more expensive projects can be pursued if participants so choose. The projects use either sterling silver, bronze or copper, and students learn how to use a variety of tools to make bracelets, earrings, necklaces or rings.
Thomas Stynes, the owner of the Market on Main, was glad to see the space filled by something new and positive for downtown Bradenton. For years it was used as a lumber storage space. Stynes and his business partners own the building that houses Tide and Moon, Market on Main, Lou’s Diner and McCabe’s.
“What Laura brings to the game is wonderful,” Stynes said. “It’s not just that she’s selling jewelry, but they’re actually making jewelry over there which is phenomenal. She’s passing on a trade to people.” Shely said she also helps her students get set up with a tax identification number so they can buy silversmithing and jewelry-making materials wholesale.
Shely has always loved jewelry. She remembers saving up her own money at age nine to buy a tiger’s eye ring, and pursuing her passion as a “rock hound” growing up in Minnesota by collecting agates alongside railroad tracks and near the state’s many lakes. She used to be a clay artist, but said switching to metal was natural and “really all about the stones.”
As much as Shely enjoys adorning herself and seeing others fall in love with jewelry at her shops, her passion is in sharing the craft.
“Teaching is one better than selling,” she said.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
