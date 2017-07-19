RZR 570 EPS
The brakes can fall off and the fuel can leak. That’s why these ATVs are recalled

By David J. Neal

For the second time in just over three months, off-road vehicle maker Polaris issued two recalls in the same week.

On Wednesday, Polaris recalled all 25,600 2014 Sportsman 570 ATVs because fuel can leak into the headlight pod, a rather hot place when the light is in use. Polaris’ recall announcement said the Minnesota-based company’s received 30 fuel leak reports and four fire reports about the ATVs, which were made in the United States.

To schedule a recall repair, call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or contact the company online.

Owners of 2017 Polaris RZR 570 or RZR S 570 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) should do the same. Tuesday, Polaris recalled those 1,160 ROVs because there’s a detaching problem with that staple of stopping, the front brake. They were sold December through June for $8,500 each and made in Mexico.

