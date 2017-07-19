Cortez Village Square sells for $4.3 million

Cushman & Wakefield announced on Wednesday that it has negotiated the sale of Cortez Village Square, a 41,862-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Manatee County.
Cortez Village Square is on a 5.1-acre site at 6620 Cortez Road in the West Manatee retail submarket. Tenants include Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Blake Medical, Paddywagon Irish Pub and Sage Biscuit.
Orlando-based Fay Magnolia, LLC paid $4.3 million for the shopping center, which is $102.72 per square foot.
Cortez Village Square was developed in 1990 and includes 35,862 square feet of retail space, 30 storage units totaling 6,000 square feet, and 219 parking spaces for tenants and customers.
The shopping center was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale.
“Cortez Village Square drew tremendous interest from investors as a well-positioned neighborhood retail center with a strategic location in a strong trade area,” said Patrick Berman, managing director of the retail brokerage team. “The asset is home to well-established tenants and offers substantial upside potential.”
Also representing Safety Harbor-based Paradise Ventures in the sale were Cushman & Wakefield Managing Director Jason Donald and Associate Todd Tolbert.
