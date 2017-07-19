Four of 50 “Companies to Watch” based in Bradenton-Sarasota area

GrowFL, created by the Florida Legislature in 2009 aimed at assisting second-stage companies with growth, announced 50 “Companies to Watch” named by the agency, including four from the Bradenton-Sarasota area. The companies will be recognized at a ceremony in October held at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
The four area companies recognized:
▪ Big Top Brewing Co. LLC, a Sarasota-based company brewing beers to “compliment The Ringling Circus, performing arts, great architecture, the best art and design schools and world renown tourism,” according to bigtopbrewing.com.
▪ Clickbooth.com LLC, a cost-per-action marketing company based in Sarasota, which pairs advertisers with affiliates who drive traffic “through native, social, mobile, display, email, search and contextual channels,” according to clickbooth.com.
▪ PropLogix, which started as a lien search company, now offers “an array of services to help title agents and real estate attorneys do their real estate due diligence,” according to the company’s website. PropLogix headquarters are located at 1651 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota.
▪ Xplor, a niche marketing business based in Bradenton, helps companies with promotional materials, employee engagement, and travel and event planning. The business grew out of owners Andrew and Anju Lynn’s home office. The Lynns told the Herald earlier this year that they “really liked the Bradenton vibe.”
GrowFL hosts the awards every year and highlights 50 second-stage companies headquartered in Florida that are poised for growth and “demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes,” according to the GrowFL website.
