A ribbon cutting was held for Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton. The full-service hair salon and wellness store offers a full range of hair services for women and men including cuts, colors, all chemical services, keratin, perms, and relaxers; the wellness store offers natural products to enhance health inside and out. For more information, call 941-565-9168 or saloncoquettebradentonfl.com. Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
A ribbon cutting was held for Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton. The full-service hair salon and wellness store offers a full range of hair services for women and men including cuts, colors, all chemical services, keratin, perms, and relaxers; the wellness store offers natural products to enhance health inside and out. For more information, call 941-565-9168 or saloncoquettebradentonfl.com. Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce
A ribbon cutting was held for Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton. The full-service hair salon and wellness store offers a full range of hair services for women and men including cuts, colors, all chemical services, keratin, perms, and relaxers; the wellness store offers natural products to enhance health inside and out. For more information, call 941-565-9168 or saloncoquettebradentonfl.com. Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce

Business

July 19, 2017 10:30 AM

Ribbon cutting: Salon Coquette Bradenton

A ribbon cutting was held for Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton. The full-service hair salon and wellness store offers a full range of hair services for women and men including cuts, colors, all chemical services, keratin, perms, and relaxers; the wellness store offers natural products to enhance health inside and out. For more information, call 941-565-9168 or saloncoquettebradentonfl.com.

Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rusty Crickett's boutique has new owner

Rusty Crickett's boutique has new owner 1:39

Rusty Crickett's boutique has new owner
Linger Lodge to close for renovations Aug. 1 2:05

Linger Lodge to close for renovations Aug. 1
Local companies face skilled worker shortages 1:09

Local companies face skilled worker shortages

View More Video