Ribbon cutting: Salon Coquette Bradenton

A ribbon cutting was held for Salon Coquette Bradenton, 2722 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 4, Bradenton. The full-service hair salon and wellness store offers a full range of hair services for women and men including cuts, colors, all chemical services, keratin, perms, and relaxers; the wellness store offers natural products to enhance health inside and out. For more information, call 941-565-9168 or saloncoquettebradentonfl.com. Do you have a ribbon cutting you’d like to submit? Send it to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce