Popular downtown boutique Rusty Crickett’s has new owner

Distinctive as much for its bright turquoise paint outside as the eclectic offering of unusual gifts, fashions, jewelry and more inside, Rusty Crickett’s Coastal City Cottage has a new owner.
Jessica Adair, 33, took over the popular boutique, housed in an eye-catching two-story 1920s Victorian house at 615 15th St. W., this month.
Adair was attracted to Rusty Crickett’s by its downtown location and the store’s popularity with shoppers during its 10-year history.
“People love this store. I heard that from so many people,” Adair said. “I would ask people where to go, and people always brought up the name Rusty Crickett’s, which really drew me to be part of this business.”
Diane Rodriguez was shopping in the store on Tuesday, and called Rusty Crickett’s a Bradenton staple.
Rusty Crickett’s is the go-to store for thoughtful gifts and things you can’t get elsewhere.
“I can’t imagine any woman in Bradenton not wanting to come here. Rusty Crickett’s is the go-to store for thoughtful gifts and things you can’t get elsewhere,” Rodriguez said.
Undoubtedly, Rusty Crickett’s popularity has a lot to do with the hospitality of the owners and staff, who have always invited customers to enjoy an uplifting experience in a perfect retreat surrounding. “Bring a friend and spend some time away from the stress of everyday life,” says the company website.
“Thank goodness, we have someone to take it to a new level,” said Terri Liss, who opened the business in 2007 with her sister, Jan Carpenter, and mother Joyce Illing.
Liss said she is not certain what the future holds for her, but she is open to new possibilities, hopefully something that inspires her.
Adair is planning a send-off champagne toast from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 for the previous owners and staff. Adair is inviting customers to stop by for the noontime toast “for old times and new beginnings.”
“I’m going to keep it mostly like it is but bring in some new, fresh ideas,” Adair said.
She plans to tweak the store layout and offer more resort wear and swimsuits. She would also eventually like to add more furniture and art work as well.
“Rusty Crickett’s has a little bit of everything for everyone. We have home goods, tons of jewelry, and, upstairs, we have clothing as well,” Adair said.
Adair, a native of Virginia Beach, is also owner of Beloved Boutique at 6408 Cortez Road. She is married to Stephen Adair, a real estate agent who is also associated with Major Beach Soccer. The Adairs have two children, a daughter, Mycah, and a son, Sawyer.
Rusty Crickett’s is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. When the winter season arrives, Adair plans to add Sunday hours.
