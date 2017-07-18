Tracey McHale, founder and CEO, Bloom Accounting and Small Business Solutions, Bradenton.
Business

July 18, 2017 11:25 AM

Faces in Business: Tracey McHale

Tracey McHale

Founder and CEO

Bloom Accounting & Small Business Solutions, 4916 26th St. W., Suite 154, Bradenton

www.makemycompanybloom.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: To be straightforward with customers and be clear in your expectation. It’s about building trust. Honor your words as words have power. Your employees will respect you more because of your honesty.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Tailor. I love what I am doing now, but I love clothes and men’s fashion. I come from a generation of tailors from Italy. They owned tailor shops in New York and New Jersey. I admire Old World professions.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Starting this business had a good reason. I want to see Manatee County bloom and develop. I came here in 1984 as a young kid and I’ve seen change, a lot of good change, but there are lots of other more difficult issues and there’s a lot of poverty. I feel that we need to build an even stronger, economically healthy community. I hope I can achieve it.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Italy and also Ireland, to experience the culture of my ancestors. I am Italian/Irish and I’d love to learn and see where I am from.

Angie Monroe

