The n-word describes a wig cap for sale —and Walmart lands in a tough spot

America’s No. 1 big box retailer spent part of Monday apologizing for its website including America’s No. 1 racial slur in a product description.
On Walmart.com, a seller posted a wig cap used in making hair extensions as being a Jagazi brand cap and coming in the color “Nigger Brown.” Social media quickly demanded answers from the home office in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Ok @Walmart, you got some splaining' to do! You're not a mom-and-pop shop. How does something like this happen?! #NiggerBrown pic.twitter.com/pORx3x7hiY— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 17, 2017
Here's the link: https://t.co/wkJeETd8AU (it's in the freakin URL)— Kwani Lunis (@KwaniALunis) July 17, 2017
Walmart removed the seller’s post and posted an explanation to its Twitter account.
We agree this is appalling. pic.twitter.com/ZpB4t9ceas— Walmart (@Walmart) July 17, 2017
United Kingdom-based Jagazi posted a message on its website that indicated some offense to the slur and great offense to someone selling fake Jagazi.
“We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name, Jagazi, to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real Jagazi is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!”
