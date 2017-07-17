TriNet redesigns offices for productivity, workplace culture and wellness

On Monday morning, TriNet debuted its redesigned sales and marketing offices meant to help employees “launch their dreams.”
The redesigned offices, dubbed “the launchpad,” are modeled around the needs and wants of today’s workforce. Increasingly, that means catering to the millennial generation. Three guiding principles, including productivity, culture and wellness in the workplace, led the remodel, said TriNet Vice President of Sales Joe Bush.
“An inclusive culture is the cornerstone of the launchpad,” Bush said. To assist in creating the right atmosphere for collaboration, Bush mentioned essential traits like gamification, a resource library, a collaboration center inspired by Henry Ford and a TriNet fuel center stocked with healthy snacks. TriNet’s Bradenton office, spanning more than 100,000 square feet, is larger than the company’s headquarters in San Leandro, Calif.
TriNet is a full-services human resources firm, meaning it provides a human resources team to third-party companies to help with payroll, benefits and risk and compliance. More than 500 employees work at the Bradenton “solutions center,” as Bush called it. TriNet moved into the building at 9000 Town Center Parkway eight years ago after it acquired Gevity, a firm providing similar human resources services.
Sharon Hillstrom, CEO of the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp., said elements of the new offices reminded her of when she visited her son when he worked at LinkedIn. TriNet employs a substantial cohort from the millennial generation.
“It warms my heart to look out and see so many young people working here,” Hillstrom said at the event. “One of our challenges as a region, and as a state frankly, is we don't have any young people here. Looking at this room, of course, that's not the case.”
Tomi Aworunse, a 26-year-old senior sales consultant at TriNet, relocated from Boston to work in the Bradenton office. At the time, she was working for a start-up based in Sarasota that used TriNet’s services, so she was already familiar with the company and area.
“Already knowing the area, to an extent, and also being able to live by the beach were huge things,” Aworunse said. “Also, just being able to break into sales, because that was a big thing I wanted to accomplish and have on my resume.”
Beyond the quality of life she enjoys here, Aworunse is excited by the possibilities for her future.
“One really cool thing I think about being here now is realizing I can build a full career out of this,” she said. “Initially I was just like, ‘I want to get my foot in the door and get an entry level position and get the experience.’ Now I’m seeing this is a much more long-term thing, and that's great.”
