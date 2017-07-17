Laundry supplier named for World Rowing Championship

All Star Laundry, with locations in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota, announced it has been selected official laundry supplier to the 2017 World Rowing Championship Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.
“Participating in the 2017 World Rowing Championship is a great honor for our company and our staff as we are able to showcase our world-class laundry and dry cleaning capabilities. Our company will have laundry tents located in the Athletic Village, handling towels and personal uniform cleaning for teams,” company President Cheryl Walstad said.
“Guest services from many of the hotels will also be handled seamlessly as well. Our use of Eco-Friendly cleaning from the use of GreenEarth Dry Cleaning and Ozone Wet Cleaning matches perfectly the theme of clean water for our environment,” Walstad said.
The strategic growth plan for All Star Laundry & Dry Cleaners targets communities along the Interstate 75 corridor in Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as Tampa- St. Petersburg.
For more information call 941-921-1258 or visit www.allstarlaundry.com.
James A. Jones Jr.
Comments