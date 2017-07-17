Thirty-one finalists for Small Business of the Year Awards announced

After receiving 173 nominations from the community, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the field to 31 finalists for the Annual Manatee Small Business of the Year Awards.
This year marks the 38th celebration of small businesses and non-profit organizations that have shown “stellar customer service, dedicated employees, business growth and support of our community,” according to the release.
This year’s finalists are:
- Ace's Live
- Arts & Eats Restaurant and Gallery
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast
- Blalock Walters, P.A.
- Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County Inc.
- Bright Futures Daycare & Preschool
- Clean As A Whistle of Manatee, LLC
- Eckerds Pharmacy
- Esprix Technologies LP
- Family Partnership Center
- Feathers and Tails Hideaway
- Gilbert Design Build
- Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida
- HOPE Family Services Inc.
- Humane Society of Manatee County
- Kids 'R' Kids - Lakewood Ranch
- Kool Stuff II
- Manatee County Habitat for Humanity
- O'bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar
- PACE Center for Girls
- Richards Plumbing Repair, Inc.
- Shoreline Financial Partners
- Spa NorthWest LLC
- Suncoast Professional Photography, LLC
- SWAT Networking-Successful Women Aligning Together
- The Islander
- The Library Foundation, Inc.
- TIFF's Initiative, To Inform Families First
- Turning Points
- Veteran Air Conditioning
- Williams Wealth Management Group Inc.
The four winners will be announced at an awards luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Reservations are required. For more information, contact Lisa Reeder at 941-748-4842, ext. 123 or ManateeChamber.com/Awards.
