Want to work at the beach? Now might be your chance

Five beachfront hotels will hold a three-day hiring event July 17, July 19 and July 21 in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
The Resort at Longboat Key Club, Lido Beach Resort, Sandcastle Resort at Lido Beach, Holiday Inn Lido Beach and the new Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key are looking for banquet staff, restaurant staff, front desk, housekeeping, culinary, bartenders and locker room attendants.
Applications will be available at each location and same-day interviews will be held.
Benefits include medical, dental, supplemental and life insurances, 401K, employee travel discounts, career growth and transfer opportunities. All associates enjoy free parking and complimentary lunch daily.
The July 17 event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Women’s Resource Center of Manatee, 1926 Manatee Ave. W.
The July 19 event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CareerSource Suncoast’s Bradenton location, 1112 Manatee Ave. E.
The July 21 event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CareerSource Suncoast’s Sarasota location, 3660 N. Washington Blvd.
For more information, call 941-388-2188, email workinparadise@ophotels.com, or visit careersourcesuncoast.com.
