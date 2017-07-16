Business calendar for July 17-21, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Jewish Housing Council Foundation and PNC Wealth Management: The group will offer a monthly free lecture series on estate planning and philanthropy, designed for people who want to learn more about estate planning, charitable giving and other financial issues in an informal, interactive setting. It also provides the opportunity to meet one-on-one with top experts. This week’s lecture is “What is a Structured Note?” Lecture is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aviva-A Campus for Senior Life, 1951 N. Honore Ave., Bradenton. Lectures are free, reservations are required. Information: Call Patricia McMahon at 941-203-6237 or email pmcmahon@jewishhcf.org.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber will host its monthly members-only Power Connection Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Chamber’s Lakewood Ranch office, McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. Lunch will be catered by Dickey’s BBQ. Each attendee is invited to give a brief commercial on their business, products or services. Cost: $15. Reservations are required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Get the most out of your membership at the Chamber’s “Bagels & Benefits” reception from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber’s Lakewood Ranch office, McClure Center, 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. The reception is designed to offer an orientation regarding the numerous benefits to its members. Seating is limited, reservations are required. Information: 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com/events.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: a networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
To list a business meeting or event, email Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday before publication; items must include full address of meeting place, date and time of event, and a telephone number.
Comments