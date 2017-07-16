Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota counties

Kerry Ward joined the Manatee County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. Kerry is division president of Bank of the Ozarks. He served on various boards of directors, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, Bradenton Kiwanis, March of Dimes and Manatee Economic Development Council. He currently serves on the board of directors of City of Bradenton Downtown Development Authority and on the board of directors of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Firstenberger is the new executive director and Maggie Wood is the new event manager of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals. Firstenberger previously served as marketing director of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals and Wood was events director of the Sarasota Film Festival.
Jeffery Arakelian was selected as chief executive officer of The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, effective Sept. 18. He currently serves as chief executive officer of the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors in Connecticut. He holds a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Rhode Island and is a Realtor Association Certified Executive.
Dennis Zink was re-elected to serve another term as Manasota SCORE’s chapter chair, William Murray was elected to the vice chair position, Bob Bertelsbeck was re-elected to serve as treasurer and Patricia Loftus was elected to serve as secretary while retaining her position as marketing team lead. Under Zink’s leadership, the company has won District Chamber of the Year for three consecutive years and it was named 2016 National Chapter of The Year for Mid-Size Markets.
Ed Sobel was named to Thomson Reuter’s 2017 Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Sobel is a board certified marital and family law attorney at Edward B. Sobel, P.A., in Bradenton.
Barbara Forrest joined Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate as a sales associate. She previously worked for Keller Williams.
Jessica Lee and Aaron Brittain joined RoseBay International Inc. as real estate agents.
