Next Leadership Manatee class ready to make impact in community

At a time when many of us are trying to decide if a “summer slowdown” exists at the office, there is a group of local leaders who are taking on an additional commitment to our community. They are preparing to start the Leadership Manatee program as the incoming class of 2017-18.
Thirty-five years ago, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Bradenton Kiwanis created Leadership Manatee as a way to ensure that Manatee County would never lack leadership in our local businesses, non-profits, governmental organizations and elected offices.
The goal is to continually recruit and equip individuals for leadership roles through their participation in a seven-month program designed to expose them to the many challenges and opportunities facing Manatee County.
I am also so proud that more than 1,100 individuals have graduated from the program. You’ll find Leadership Manatee graduates running local businesses, leading non-profit boards and in elected office. They are making a huge impact in our community through their willingness to tackle tough issues, propose new ideas and collaborate on solutions.
Class members experience 11 days focused on topics like education, infrastructure, land use, social services, health care, law enforcement and more. These leaders come to the program as “subject matter experts” in their own fields, with a good deal of community service, too. Leadership Manatee gives them insight into how their leadership can influence our community’s future.
Congratulations to Mike Adams, Cameron Allen, Steve Ananicz, Daniel Anderson, Nick Azzara, Rich Barnhouse, Jeffrey Bowman, Amanda Broadway, Jim Bruen, Pat Cassella, Sarah Colandro, Megg Faillace, Amy Farrington, Kelly Foster, Christina Goldberg, Richard Green, Jennifer Helbing, Vicki Hofferbert, Woodford Joseph, Chris Laney, Brad Laudicina, Jim Lee, Kristen Lessig, Chris Loftus, Nate March, Tricia McKay Powers, Kevin Navas, Michael O'Reilly, Jean Peltier, Cathy Pizzo, Jami Rear, Miguel Rosa, Ervin Scott, Eleni Sokos, Anne-Sophie Staebler, Kristy Terenzio, Crystal Waiters and Brad Washio.
I am really excited for these individuals to get started next month. They will learn so much and find inspiration to take on new roles that move our community forward.
Jacki Dezelski is the president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748- 3411. She was a member of the 1997-98 Leadership Manatee class.
