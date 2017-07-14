Price for national parks pass for seniors will increase next month

If you haven’t already secured your lifetime senior pass to America’s national parks, you’ll soon be paying more for one.
On Aug. 28, the price of the America the Beautiful-National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands senior pass will increase from $10 to $80, according to the National Park Service. The pass is available to U.S. citizens and permanent residents who are 62 years or older.
The price hike will be done to meet requirements set by legislation passed by Congress in December 2016.
The senior pass has cost $10 since 1994, according to the NPS. The legislation requires that the price of the lifetime senior pass be the same as the general annual pass, which is currently $80.
Funds from the price increase will go into a reserve that parks can tap into for funds, said Daniel Stephens, park ranger at De Soto National Memorial. He added, locally, competition for the funds will be fierce, as they will be available to all the parks in the country.
“But it does give us extra opportunities. We at least have this type of fund to go to,” Stephens said.
The pass can be purchased for $10 before Aug. 28 at a national park or other Federal recreation area that charges an entrance fee. Stephens said a limited supply is also available at the De Soto National Memorial visitor’s center.
Lately, they have been selling more than 50 passes per day, Stephens said. They’ve ordered more, but their supplier is also seeing an increase in demand, so he’s unsure when a new supply could arrive.
Stephens suggests calling before coming to the park to purchase the pass.
The $10 pass can also be purchased by mail or online before Aug. 28, but there will be an additional $10 charge for processing. Processing delays are possible, due to expected high order volume. Delays could be up to several months, according to the NPS.
If you miss out on the $10 pass and can’t afford the new price tag, there is another option. The legislation also introduces a new annual senior pass that can be purchased for $20 that is good for year. Those who buy the passes for four years can trade them in for a lifetime senior pass at no additional charge.
Stephens said he doesn’t expect the price increase to effect regular visitors to De Soto National Memorial or other parks, adding they are destinations that people often seek out. However, he does expect to see a decrease in the number of passes sold when the price goes up.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments