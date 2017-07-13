Construction complete on $1.7 million project for Dental Care Alliance

Halfacre Construction Company has completed the construction of a 12,000-square-foot building for Dental Care Alliance, 6250 Lake Osprey Drive.
Construction on the more than $1.7 million project began in October 2016.
The new building, the fourth on Dental Care Alliance’s five-acre property, will house its development, human resources and legal departments.
Dental Care Alliance moved to Lakewood Ranch from Sarasota in 2011 into a two-story Mediterranean-style office building at 6240 Lake Osprey Drive.
DCA subsequently acquired two adjacent properties, the former Edwin Watts golf building to the south and the former Stingray’s Grill to the north. The combined 6-acre parcel is in a sliver of Manatee County south of University Parkway.
The company provides finance, accounting, human resource, marketing, and IT support to dental offices, allowing dentists and hygienists to focus on patient care, David P. Nichols, co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer for DCA, previously told the Herald.
Manatee County awarded $76,000 in incentives to DCA: $1,000 for each new position created at a projected average wage of $48,687.
For more information on Halfacre Construction Company, visit halfacreconstruction.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
