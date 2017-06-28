Women’s apparel store coming to Market at UTC

Bows and Arrows Boutique, an online women’s apparel store, will open its first brick and mortar location on Saturday in The Market at UTC, 5275 University Parkway in University Park.
A grand opening celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“People are becoming more and more comfortable with shopping online, but there are still shoppers who prefer to be able to see, touch and try on clothing in person before making a purchase,” owner Chelsea Havelka said. “We’re really excited to open a physical location that will supplement our successful online presence and expose Bows and Arrows Boutique to a larger audience.”
For more information, visit bowsandarrowsco.com.
Comments